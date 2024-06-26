AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.