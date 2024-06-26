Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a market cap of $597.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.