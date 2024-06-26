Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $55.60

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE BKH opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after acquiring an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 640.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 10,111.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174,421 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

