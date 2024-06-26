Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $123.00

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $5.57 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

