Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.