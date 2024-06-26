Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $62.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,494,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

