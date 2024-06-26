Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $62.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco
Insider Activity at Sunoco
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,494,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
Sunoco Stock Performance
Sunoco stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.29.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunoco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunoco
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.