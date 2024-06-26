Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $65.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ADC stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 407,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

