The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,806 shares of company stock worth $15,679,205. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

