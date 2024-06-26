Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $41.95

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after acquiring an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 303,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

