TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$54.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.28.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
