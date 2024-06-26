Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $69.75

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Ambarella stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $733,569. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ambarella by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ambarella by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 2,042.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

