Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $190.43

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:UHS opened at $187.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $193.48. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

