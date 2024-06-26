Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $46.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $27,622,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

