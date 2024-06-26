Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,451,575 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

