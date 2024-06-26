Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $83.47

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

