Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $43.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

