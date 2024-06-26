Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 25,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 283,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$63.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

