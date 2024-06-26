SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Down 6.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 3,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

SMA Solar Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

