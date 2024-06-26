Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 0.9%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

