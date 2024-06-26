CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.70. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

