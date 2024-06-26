Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Shares Down 5.1%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 6,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.