ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading 1.5% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
