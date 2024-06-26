Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Down 0%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.44. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

