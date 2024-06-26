PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 107,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

The company has a market cap of $273.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Stories

