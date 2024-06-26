WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 19,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 125.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 124,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

