Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Down 1.1%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.64% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

