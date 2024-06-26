Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.8%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.
About Formidable ETF
The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Formidable ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.