Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.8%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

