Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.7%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. 163,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 169,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

