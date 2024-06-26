Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.7%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. 163,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 169,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.