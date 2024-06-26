Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.98 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56). 3,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.