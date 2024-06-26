Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.98 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56). 3,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
Virgin Wines UK Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.
Virgin Wines UK Company Profile
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Wines UK
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.