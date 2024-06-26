InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Down 2.9%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

InPost Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.