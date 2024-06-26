Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 4,941,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,123% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

