Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Up 10.4%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 47,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 9,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

