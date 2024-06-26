Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.69 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,790,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

