IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

IperionX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPX opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. IperionX has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. IperionX comprises 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

