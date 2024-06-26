Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

