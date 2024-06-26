Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $145.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

NYSE PAYC opened at $141.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,687 shares of company stock worth $3,995,263 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

