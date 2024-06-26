Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

