HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
