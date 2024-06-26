HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.15 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

