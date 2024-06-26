Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

