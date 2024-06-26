Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

