Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.17% from the company’s current price.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

