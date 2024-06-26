Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $240.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.