InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s current price.

InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InflaRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 109.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.