The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

