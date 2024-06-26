Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.47, but opened at $31.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 254,632 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

