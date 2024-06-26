Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Financial Review

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Palladyne AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.18 billion 15.78 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -132.37 Palladyne AI $7.29 million 5.98 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.42

Symbotic has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Symbotic and Palladyne AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $55.69, suggesting a potential upside of 75.30%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Volatility and Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65% Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Symbotic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symbotic beats Palladyne AI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.