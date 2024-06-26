Head-To-Head Contrast: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) vs. National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A National Bank 22.94% 11.20% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

DBS Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DBS Group and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $25.60 billion 2.91 $7.49 billion N/A N/A National Bank $412.25 million 3.43 $142.05 million $3.48 10.75

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DBS Group and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Bank has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $6.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bank pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Bank beats DBS Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support small businesses and entrepreneurs; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.