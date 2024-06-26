Financial Survey: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -105.70% -48.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 80.18 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $780,000.00 149.47 -$431.74 million ($128.95) 0.00

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.65, meaning that its stock price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

