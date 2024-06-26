Critical Analysis: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) vs. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BranchOut Food and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 3 0 0 1.33

Profitability

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $5.56, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

This table compares BranchOut Food and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% Beyond Meat -102.06% N/A -27.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million 2.21 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.05 Beyond Meat $343.38 million 1.23 -$338.14 million ($5.16) -1.26

BranchOut Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BranchOut Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BranchOut Food beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

