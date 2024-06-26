DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Financial Analysis

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DRDGOLD and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.92%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.94%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Gold Resource pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $5.50 billion 0.14 $72.27 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $85.20 million 0.44 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.95

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Summary

Gold Resource beats DRDGOLD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.